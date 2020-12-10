Medina to residents: Your utility bills may arrive late. Your payment can’t be.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Difficulties at the post office have delayed the delivery of utility bills to residents of Medina, according to a press release from Medina’s utility department.
Regardless, bills are still due on December 21, according to the city.
The city mailed out bills on December 2. But said that, because of nationwide postal delays, some customers may not have received their bills yet.
The city says residents have several options to make sure their payments arrive on time. They can drop payment in a sealed envelope in the utility drop box at 135 N. Elmwood Ave. in the Medina Municipal Court, go to Medina City Hall to pay in person, or they can call in a credit card payment at no extra charge.
A mask is required to pay in-person at city hall.
You can access your statement on Invoice Cloud from the city’s website or by calling the billing office at 330-722-9052 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
