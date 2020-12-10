More open man holes create more safety problems in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another open manhole has residents in Cleveland talking - and the conversation is getting heated.
People are outraged by the fact that more dangerous openings are being discovered on city streets.
In just a matter of days, 19 News has uncovered several open manholes in different parts of the city, prompting our Troubleshooter unit to take notice.
A viewer alerted 19 News of a massive hole 6 feet deep at the corner of 83rd Street and Holton Avenue on the city’s East Side.
It is not an exaggeration to say that someone could be seriously injured if, by chance, they fell into this uncovered manhole.
Terry Hicks, who is visiting Cleveland from Detroit, Michigan is familiar with holes like this in the streets.
However, he said if nothing is done someone could end up in the hospital.
“Automatically, they would be going to the emergency room without a doubt,” said Hicks. “This is the winter weather and leaves are on the ground. You can easily misjudge your steps even if you know the area.
19 News reached out to the Cleveland Water Department.
They have put a caution cone over the hole and said they plan to have it fixed.
However, they gave no date as to when they expect to have the job done.
