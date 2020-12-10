1 new death, child among 426 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Thursday that there was one COVID-19 related death in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 170 citywide.
There were also 426 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city as of Dec. 10, which brings the total cumulative to 14,509 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 10-years-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
According to CDPH, 44 cases were transferred when health officials learned the individuals were not Cleveland residents.
As of Dec. 10, there are 479,078 confirmed cases and 6,772 fatalities throughout Ohio.
Health officials reported more than 15.5 million cases and 291,307 deaths in the U.S.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there was a single-day spike of 111 COVID-19 deaths and 11,738 new cases throughout the state.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
