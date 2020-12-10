New resource makes it possible for Akron police to identify bad guys wanted for sex crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Detectives in Akron now have a new resource to provide funding to help find bad guys wanted in sex crimes. It’s a program that gives law enforcement access to DNA and genealogy databases nationwide.
The National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative or SAKI has provided a grant of $150,000 to help detectives identify dangerous, unknown sexual assault offenders. Akron Police believe it could be a game-changer when it comes to taking predators off the streets.
Detective Crystal Bowen-Carter is a part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative for the Akron Police Department, “This is a first for us here in the sexual assault unit. We’ve never done this. I know we’ve had one or two cases here at the Akron Police Department where they’ve done genealogy.”
Akron investigators are just waiting for the green light from the city’s administration to submit DNA evidence gathered from 15 existing John Doe Warrants for analysis to the program. These are suspects who have not been identified through the national CODIS system, where convicted felons must give a DNA sample.
“If it’s a DNA profile that came back and there’s kind of similar to one of your family members, then we could come to you and try to find out who that person is,” Detective Bowen-Carter said.
The program uses genealogy databases to see if there’s a DNA connection to thousands of family trees nationwide. But only if those who have submitted DNA permit law enforcement to use it. Because remember, your DNA and your family’s DNA are somewhat like a fingerprint because they’re unique to you.
Akron Police Detective Sandra Ridgeway-Williams says, “If we can solve some of these unknown cases, it will not only bring closure to some of our survivors like Detective Bowne-Carter said, it also gets those people off the street.”
The Akron Police Department has had success in the past, identifying a suspect in a murder case by using genealogy comparisons.
