5 Northeast Ohio counties remain at ‘Purple Alert Level 4’ (interactive map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update to the state’s color-coded coronavirus threat level advisory map shows now five counties in Northeast Ohio are identified as “Purple Alert Level 4.”
Medina, Summit, Portage, Stark, and Richland counties are the only regions in Ohio under the “Purple Alert” classification.
Lake and Lorain counties were previously on the highest , but have since been removed from the threshold.
Residents in Level 4 counties are urged, but not required, to only leave their homes for supplies and services.
An additional 111 COVID-19 deaths and 11,738 new cases have been reported in a 24-hour period on Thursday.
