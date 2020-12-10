Ohio Department of Health issues COVID-19 travel advisory for 16 states (updated map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health released an updated COVID-19 travel advisory map Wednesday with 16 states listed.
Ohioans are encouraged to avoid South Dakota, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Alabama, Montana, Utah, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Arizona, Mississippi, Tennessee, Nevada, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Ohio.
Ohio is on its own travel advisory map because the state has surpassed a 15% COVID-19 positivity rate.
Oregon, Washington State and Wyoming are shaded gray on the travel advisory map because accurate positivity rates cannot be calculated, the health department said.
The health department said the states’ COVID-19 testing data is irregular.
The health department released this statement explaining Ohio’s latest data calculation:
Individuals traveling to states shaded on the map are urged to self-quarantine for two weeks. They are not required to do so.
Self-quarantining is recommended for those traveling to areas with a COVID-19 positivity rate over 15%.
Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and the health department does not recommend travel to areas with high positivity.
