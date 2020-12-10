Ohio Department of Health issues COVID-19 travel advisory for 16 states (updated map)

The call for Ohioans to avoid Ohio continues.

Ohio Department of Health issues COVID-19 travel advisory for 16 states (updated map)
Ohio Department of Health Travel Advisory Map as of 12/09/2020 (Source: Ohio Department of Health)
By Avery Williams | December 10, 2020 at 6:21 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 7:48 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health released an updated COVID-19 travel advisory map Wednesday with 16 states listed.

Ohioans are encouraged to avoid South Dakota, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Alabama, Montana, Utah, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Arizona, Mississippi, Tennessee, Nevada, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Ohio.

Ohio is on its own travel advisory map because the state has surpassed a 15% COVID-19 positivity rate.

Ohio Department of Health Travel Advisory Map as of 12/09/2020
Ohio Department of Health Travel Advisory Map as of 12/09/2020 (Source: Ohio Department of Health)

Oregon, Washington State and Wyoming are shaded gray on the travel advisory map because accurate positivity rates cannot be calculated, the health department said.

The health department said the states’ COVID-19 testing data is irregular.

The health department released this statement explaining Ohio’s latest data calculation:

“The calculation method used by Johns Hopkins for positivity is dependent on the report date of new cases. Because of the resolution of the antigen backlog that occurred on 12/8 in Ohio, this method is showing a temporarily inflated positivity rate. For this week, we are using the positivity rate from our testing dashboard instead of the Johns Hopkins methodology for Ohio.”

Individuals traveling to states shaded on the map are urged to self-quarantine for two weeks. They are not required to do so.

Self-quarantining is recommended for those traveling to areas with a COVID-19 positivity rate over 15%.

Positivity rate is an indicator of how much COVID-19 there is in a community, and the health department does not recommend travel to areas with high positivity.

You can read more here.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.