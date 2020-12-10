60% of Ohio’s restaurants could close within 6 months without more federal funding, survey shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent poll from the Ohio Restaurant Association painted a potential grim outlook for the state’s eateries if more government assistance doesn’t arrive.
“Just when we thought the restaurant industry couldn’t be hit any harder, sales are crashing significantly compared to previous weeks,” said John Barker, president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association.
Approximately 60% of Ohio’s restaurant owners said they believe they will be forced to permanently close within six months without additional federal financial support, while 66% of the businesses reported operating at 60% capacity or less, according to the survey.
“The stay-at-home advisories issued in seven counties, as well as the statewide curfew, have caused a severe downturn in traffic and customer counts,” Barker added. “Ohio’s restaurants cannot wait for additional government relief any longer.”
A staggering 91% of the polled Ohio restaurants anticipate not breaking even in 2020.
According to the National Restaurant Association, about 110,000 restaurants have closed permanently during the health crisis.
Congress is currently in negotiations for another stimulus package that could provide needed relief to American individuals and businesses.
The Ohio Restaurant Association has regularly conducted statewide polling of the state’s businesses, dating back to March, to gauge the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the food service industry.
