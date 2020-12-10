Rescue turns to recovery with 2 workers still missing in Adams County power plant collapse

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The search continues as we enter the evening of Thursday for two workers who remain unaccounted for following a collapse at a power plant in southwest Ohio more than 24 hours ago.
Several rescue crews are still on scene at Killen Generating Station off U.S. 52 near Manchester, working to recover the bodies of the workers, Adams County dispatchers say.
Overnight, the effort turned from search and rescue to search and recovery, meaning authorities do not expect to find the missing workers alive.
FOX19 NOW’s sister station in West Virginia, WSAZ, is reporting that relatives tell them the men who remain missing are Jamie Fitzgerald of Boyd County, Kentucky, and Doug Gray, of Greenup County, Kentucky.
The families of Fitzgerald and Gray say this should have never turned into a recovery mission. They say it should still be a rescue mission.
Lora Conley, who is engaged to Fitzgerald, says she believes in her heart he will be found.
“We need help. That’s what I need everyone to do. I need you to pray,” Conley pleads. “I know he’s strong, I know he’s in there, I know he’s waiting for us.”
“There’s two families out that there that’s got two loved ones in that building somewhere, and you have to feel for those people,” Adams Sheriff Kimmy Rogers said. “I can not imagine what’s going through their minds knowing that they have a family member and a loved one in there, and they don’t know if they are alive or dead. It’s just a tragedy.”
The collapse occurred around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday as workers worked in preparation for a controlled demolition of one of the buildings at the coal-fire power plant near the Ohio River that shut down in 2018, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.
Three workers were rescued, two Wednesday morning and another hours later, in the afternoon. The first two are hospitalized and in stable condition, he said.
The third rescued worker was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in Cincinnati. The sheriff said the worker was alert and gave a thumbs up when he was loaded onto the helicopter.
Multiple rescue crews were on scene all day searching for trapped and missing workers, including emergency response teams from Hamilton, Butler and Franklin counties such as Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Task Force.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials also responded to the scene, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor.
“It could be some time before I will have any further information,” said the spokesman, Scott Allen.
If OSHA launches an investigation, they will determine if work at the time of the collapse complied with all federal rules.
They typically interview all potential witnesses, employees, and employers as they work to determine if all OSHA standards and regulations were followed.
OSHA has up to six months by law to complete their investigation. If regulations were violated, OSHA can impose fines.
A final report is eventually made available to the public.
The Killen Station opened in 1982 and closed in May 2018, along with another big coal-fire plant near the Ohio River in Adams County, J.M. Stuart, in response to declining market conditions, according to Dayton Power & Light.
Killen Station was a 618-megawatt facility co-owned by AES Ohio Gen and Vistra Energy with a coal-fired generating unit and combustion turbine, the utility said in a news release when the facility closed.
The station provided safe, reliable power and was an integral part of Adams County’s economy and a partner in the community, according to Craig Jackson, president and chief executive officer of DPL Inc.
“We are incredibly proud of the men and women at the plants and thank them for their dedicated service,” he said in the news release.
The release also said:
“DPL recognizes the extent of the impact the decision to retire the J.M. Stuart and the Killen Stations has on our people and the communities in which they live. We are proactively managing workforce transitions, including opportunities to be redeployed within AES’ portfolio, as well as financial support for workforce development and job retraining efforts in Adams County.”
In January, Commercial Liability Partners announced in a news release on its website that it took over remediation of Dayton Power & Light’s plants.
The Commercial Liability Partners said it was focusing on the development of remediation plans and hoped to repurpose the site for future redevelopment.
“Our goal on this project – as it is on every project – is to minimize disturbance to the local community and to maximize the potential for long-term opportunity,” the company’s president said in the release.
