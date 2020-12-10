31 Summit County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff Inspector William Holland said 31 Summit County Jail inmates have tested positive for coronavirus as of Thursday morning.
Summit County Jail reported the first case of COVID-19 in an inmate on Tuesday.
Inspector Holland said tracing and testing began Tuesday.
Jail staff have tested positive throughout the pandemic and most have returned to work, Inspector Holland said.
Jail deputies and staff have been taking steps to limit the exposure of staff and inmates to the virus since March.
Some precautions include:
- Screening inmates during the booking process and keeping them separate from the rest of the jail population for their first 14 days
- Remote court appearances whenever possible
- Reduction of inmate movements and face-to-face contact with other inmates
