Tax incentive extended for the Flats East Bank project

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -At issue was should the city extend, for another 30 years, a tax incentive that would allow the Wolstein group to restructure their debt, owed by the developer, to the city, to keep the Flats East Bank project on track.
Councilmember Jenny Spencer felt the decision was being rushed and pushed back.
“What are the consequences for not doing this? If we take no action before the end of the year, what are the consequences,” she asked.
Cleveland’s Economic Development Director David Ebersole said the city was owed about 6 million right now and that extending the incentive, was the single best way to ensure the city is paid and the projects stays on track.
“So if we do not choose to go down that route, then really our only posture would be either to eat it ourselves or to pursue an aggressive collections effort, which would have significant negative consequences on this development,” Ebersole said.
The developer has suffered from a revenue loss during the pandemic, but Councilman Brian Kazy labeled the extension a bailout.
Council President Kevin Kelley disagreed with that assessment.
“Just to make sure we’re characterizing this properly, this isn’t a bailout, we’re not giving them any money, we’re not providing anything,” Kelley said, “We’re allowing a tool so that they can pay us back the money that is owed to us. We’re still going to be paid back according to the schedule; none of that changes.”
Council voted 14-2 to allow the extension.
