2 west side carjackings may be connected to an east side shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A teenage boy was shot to death on the east side Wednesday night.
A few hours earlier, two women were carjacked at gunpoint on Cleveland’s west side. The cars used in the drive-by shooting match the description of the two that were stolen.
“He hit her over the head with a gun,” a man said in a 911 call made following a carjacking outside of his shop.
That man is Jeff Lakatos. He was doing some paperwork in his Ohio City autobody shop a little before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon when a piercing scream got his attention.
“I thought that sounds like a girl screaming for her life,” said Lakatos, owner of Rex Body and Fender. “Came out here and I saw a girl on the driver’s side of an escape and the escape starting to drive with her and the door open, and I ran out and opened the passenger door and the guy looked at me and figured it’s not worth it and he just sped off and let go of her.”
Police say the young woman was sitting in her car on Church Avenue waiting for her boyfriend. She was looking at her phone when a man in an aqua and white sweatshirt pointed a gun at her. The man pulled her out of the car and pistol-whipped her. Then another man got into the driver’s seat. The woman went to grab her purse, and the man in the driver’s seat grabbed hold of it and started to drive away; that’s when Lakatos got involved. The thieves took off with the woman’s gray Ford Escape.
“It was just a flash it and a pan,” recalled Lakatos. “It was over as fast as it started.”
Less than two hours earlier, also on the west side, another woman was carjacked at gunpoint when she was unloading her groceries.
“I was pulling in the driveway and just kind of in a good mood unpacking my car, and when I walked in the house, I felt something behind me, and I turned around, and there was this kid with a gun,” said Carol Rettew, a carjacking victim.
Rettew lives W 158th street. She says the masked gunman, who didn’t look older than 15 or 16, asked her for her keys and warned her that he would shoot her.
“But the kid was so young, you know I just looked into his face and just felt sorry for him,” said Rettew. “He looked as scared as I was really.”
Rettew says, in this case, the gunman was also wearing a blue jacket. They stole her tan Toyota Rav 4.
“You have your thoughts whirling,” said Rettew. “I’m thinking this kid shouldn’t be doing this; he’s so young, and you know he has his whole life ahead of him, and then you’re kind of on autopilot with this gun in your face doing what they asked you to do, but later I was just actually praying for him.”
Later that night, on the east side, two people walking on Scovill Avenue and East 55th Street were shot in a drive by shooting.
“They was just shooting on the side of the apartment building,” a panicked woman said in a 911 call. “There’s a guy dead right in front of our window.”
A 15-year-old boy died, and a 43-year-old man is in the hospital. According to reports, police are on the hunt for two cars involved in that shooting, a tannish green Toyota Rav 4 taken in the aggravated robbery earlier that day, and a gray Ford Escape.
“Here I am, opening the door of a car where the guys got a gun and later shoots somebody,” said Lakatos.
He says while he’s glad he wasn’t shot, he still would have done the same thing.
19 News asked Cleveland police if they believe any of these crimes are connected; they told me they don’t believe so, but the reports we received indicate otherwise. One of the victims we spoke to also told us they were informed their car was involved in that shooting.
