Woman wanted by Willoughby Hills Police for stealing credit card from unlocked car

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Lock your cars and do not leave valuables inside!
Willoughby Hills Police are asking the community to help identify a woman accused of going into an unlocked car and stealing a credit card inside in the early morning hours of Dec. 8.
The victim’s credit card was then used a short time later at Target on West 117th Street in Cleveland, according to police.
Take a look at the surveillance photos shared by the WHPD and see if the suspect looks familiar:
Call the WHPD at 440-942-9111, ask for Officer Mino, and reference report #20-010432 if you can identify her.
