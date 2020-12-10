15-year-old Cleveland teen shot, killed while walking with friends on city’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy died after being shot multiple times on the city’s East side Wednesday evening.
Cleveland police said the victim was walking with a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy in the 5300 block of Scovill Avenue around 8:20 p.m.
A 43-year-old man and a woman were also walking in that same area.
Witnesses told police two vehicles approached the area of East 55th Street and Scovill Avenue and people inside open fired on the teenagers.
The 15-year-old was struck, but the 13-year-old and 14-year-old were not injured and fled on foot through a nearby CMHA apartment complex.
The 43-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and is being treated at University Hospitals.
The woman walking with him was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.
Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.
