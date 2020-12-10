25 years in prison for Cleveland man who raped, beat 76-year-old woman, 30-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old Cleveland man will spend the next 25 years in prison after being convicted of two violent rapes.
Derrick Brown raped a 30-year-old woman in Garfield Heights in 2013 and a 76-year-old woman in South Euclid in 2019.
“This predator violently beat and raped these victims, whose lives are now forever changed,” said Cuyahoga Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, “He deserves every day of this decades-long prison sentence for these despicable actions.”
On March 17, 2013, Brown attacked the woman inside a Garfield Heights apartment complex.
After she refused his demands for sex, he punched her in the face breaking her nose, forced her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.
DNA left at the scene was entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).
Then on Jan. 9, 2019, Brown broke into the South Euclid victim’s home through a basement window in the middle of the night.
The noise woke up the victim, who walked into the kitchen, where Brown repeatedly hit her, knocked her to the ground and sexually assaulted her multiple times at knifepoint.
After stealing cash from inside the home, he then forced the victim into her car at knifepoint, drove to a nearby bank and demanded she withdraw additional cash.
Brown then drove her back home and fled in her car.
The woman immediately called 911 and was transported to a nearby hospital.
DNA evidence connected Brown to both crimes and he was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on Jan. 21, 2019.
He has also been labeled a Tier-III Sex Offender, which required him to register every 90 days for the rest of his life.
