Ashtabula woman sentenced to life in prison for raping multiple children

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula woman convicted of raping multiple children was sentenced to life in prison.
Cherise Griffith, 41, pleaded guilty to four counts of rape in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said all the victims were under the age of 10.
“While iron bars will restrain evil and prevent further harm, my heart breaks for the young victims who have also been imposed a lifetime of potential harms and painful memories,” said Yost said. “Child rapists rape no children in prison.”
One of her co-defendants, Dannail Obhof, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Oct.
The third co-defendant, Stewart Stacy, is facing 12 counts of rape, four counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of endangering children.
The cases were investigated by Ashtabula police and Conneaut police.
The Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecuted each case.
