Beachwood Delivers: City program to offer free delivery, won’t charge restaurants service fees

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Beachwood is launching a program next week called Beachwood Delivers.
Beachwood will contract drivers to deliver from nine local restaurants for free, according to a release.
The goal? Eliminating hefty service fees for restaurants already struggling to meet their profit margins amid the pandemic.
After launch, Beachwood residents will place an order at a participating restaurant and pay. Then, the restaurant will call a contracted driver to arrange delivery.
The program will be available daily from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Orders cannot be less than $25.
A release said the drivers will be paid $20 as city contracted employees. Apply here.
”Beachwood Delivers is yet another way we are looking out for our residents while also supporting an important segment of our small-business community,” said Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz.
Participating restaurants are listed below.
• Blu, the Restaurant - (216) 831-5599
• BOMBA Taco + Bar - (216) 755-5907
• Cedar Creek Grille - (216) 342-5177
• Giovanni’s Ristorante - (216) 831-8625
• Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse - (216) 464-0688
• Lindey’s Lake House - (216) 342-5030
• Tres Potrillos - (216) 591-1202
• Winking Lizard - (216) 454-0380
• Yours Truly - (216) 464-4848
“It’s another example of how our outstanding City services have elevated Beachwood to one of the best suburbs in Ohio,” said Horwitz.
Beachwood Delivers is funded by the City of Beachwood and its Economic Development arm.
