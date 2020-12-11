Browns dynamic duo bring out the best in each other

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s easy to see what brings out the best in Nick Chubb: the chance to run roughshod over a defeated defense.
Since coming back four games ago ... all wins ... he’s averaged almost 87 yards in the second half.
And it’s easy to see who brings out the best in Nick Chubb, and a personality we seldom see. His sidekick, Kareem Hunt.
“I feel like I just be myself,” Hunt said. “I am going to keep talking to him until he answers me. I kind of get Nick a little bit. We see eye to eye on a lot of things, both playing football our whole life and running back and stuff so I am able to relate on things like that and stuff he sees. It is a lot of different things. I can’t point on one thing to make him laugh. There are so many different ways.”
Whatever they’re doing, they keep making us smile. But now, another test. A rematch with the Ravens. Chubb and Hunt weren’t factors in that opening day blowout, combining for only 23 carries as the game got out of reach early.
“I think that was a great learning experience for us, Chubb said. “I think we learned that we have to keep working. We were not as good as we wanted to be during that time. We might have thought we were a little better before that, but I think we just learned we have to eliminate all the errors, do not turn the ball over and go out there and play hard every snap.”
“We are a lot better,” Hunt said. “We had time to grow and learn a lot about ourselves. Practicing gets more chemistry. I feel like through the season, we have been getting better. That is what we have to continue to do.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.