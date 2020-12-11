City of Stow closes city buildings to the public, citing coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Stow announced Friday that it will be closing all city buildings to the public because of concerns about the spread of the COVID-19, according to a press release from the city.
The mayor emphasized that the police, fire, and EMS services are operational.
“We are working diligently to provide essential services to residents who need them. Our police, fire and EMS services are fully functional and continue to provide the best service and response to the community,” said Mayor John Pribonic in the release.
The city asks residents to conduct city business over the phone at 330-689-2700.
Donations and collections for various programs will be accepted at Stow City Hall, according to the release. There is a donation cart in the vestibule.
