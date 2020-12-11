Cleveland councilman calls for grossly uneven pavement posing safety hazard in front of abandoned house to be fixed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Ward 8 Councilperson Mike Polensek saw first hand what all the fuss was about in his neighborhood on Friday.
A dangerous walkway in front of an abandoned house with a grossly uneven pavement had Councilman’s Polensek full attention as he surveyed the area at the request of 19 News.
“We’ve got this problem this massive problem in the city… and your story only highlighted the magnitude of the problem,” said Polensek.
The leader of the Waterloo section of Cleveland saw firsthand how dangerous this short walkway is, especially for someone unfamiliar with the area.
Councilman Mike Polensek walked around the dilapidated home off East 163rd and Huntmere.
As 19 News reported Wednesday, the uneven pavement is causing a major headache for neighbors like George Neff who brought it to the attention of the 19 News Troubleshooter Squad.
He said City Hall has a price to pay now… or, an even bigger price to pay later.
“The liability is on the city,” said Neff.
Routinely, it’s not unusual to see trees on the property in this block in Waterloo.
However, the tree stump directly in front of the home on Huntmere is a serious problem that could land someone in the hospital or worse.
The roots are still growing underneath with obvious signs of decay.
The growth is out of control and on to the city street which has lead to uneven pavement and a tripping hazard.
Polensek calls the home and area around it an eyesore and revealed to 19 News that there is a nearly $20,000 tax lien on the abandoned property.
“This problem is going to taken down… but, the demolition crew is not going to touch this. The city is not going to spend money to put a new sidewalk here.”
