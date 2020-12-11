Cybersecurity experts warn millions of smart devices are vulnerable to hacking

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a cybersecurity firm in Boston, the more smart devices you bring into your house, the bigger target you become for hackers.
“Now that everything is connected on the internet, there’s a possibility that hackers and criminals can access those devices remotely,” said Alex Hamerstone of TrustedSec.
We all know about iPhones, laptops and tablets can be hacked.
Hamerstone is a cybersecurity expert from TrustedSec in Strongsville,
He says even things like your digital refrigerator, oven and thermostat give hackers a way to take your information.
“So theoretically if your pressure cooker... is connected to the internet and it has vulnerabilities that can be a way to get to your computer or your phone which may banking data on it or things like that,” said Hamerstone.
New research shows millions of devices are vulnerable, but there are ways to protect yourself.
First things first, Hamerstone says buy your devices from a reputable place.
Also, change any generic passwords on new devices and don’t reuse the same passwords.
“You know when you see these updates, I know they might be a pain, but they are really designed to increase your security,” Hamerstone added.
Don’t let hackers stop you from buying things you want, just make sure you are mindful of the many ways they can access your private information.
