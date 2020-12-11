Euclid woman murdered inside her home; no arrests made

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother is murdered in front of her young child, now Euclid Police are on the hunt for a killer.
The crime happened sometime after 4:00 p.m. on Thursday according to neighbors.
22-year-old Da’Rayla Howard of Clearview Drive in Euclid was found in a pool of blood, shot in her apartment. She was rushed to Euclid Hospital where she died.
Her two-year-old daughter was found on the couch not far from where her mother was found in a pool of blood, according to neighbors.
“That wasn’t something that God did, that was something an evil person did and they need to be caught,” said Lorrin Hill, who lives just a few doors down from the murder victim.
Hill says the victim and her young daughter had lived in the apartment for about six months.
“For you to do it while [he baby’s] there, that’s a monster,” Hill said.
Hill said that neighbors heard arguing before the murder. Not long after that, the apartment became a crime scene.
“It was a couple seconds though and then after the couple seconds, I heard someone literally walk past here – which was a male, and they had to be on the telephone because I heard him. After that – not even 5 to 10 minutes later my sister called and said what’s going on in your parking lot. I open my door and see all the police, the detectives and the area is blocked off,” Hill told 19 News.
Police spent hours on the scene collecting evidence. Neighbors are left wondering why anyone would want to hurt Howard who they describe as kindhearted and focused on her future.
“She was just well mannered, she wasn’t rude. She would always speak and say hello,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.
Now neighbors hope the victim’s family will let them do something special like buy Christmas gifts for Howard’s 2-year-old daughter.
“I’m going to talk to some of my other friends to try and get a Christmas for her daughter,” said Hill.
The crime has left a little girl without her mother and neighbors without a sense of security.
“I was crying because that’s senseless and she hasn’t even lived her life,” said Hill.
If you have any information that could help Euclid Police solve this case give them a call at: (216) 289-8505.
No arrests have been made.
