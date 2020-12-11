Facebook donates $1M to Cleveland Black Futures Fund

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thanks to a $1 million grant from Facebook Friday, the Cleveland Black Futures Fund has now raised more than $4 million.
The Fund began on Sept. 1 and their goal is to invest in and strengthen Black-led and Black-serving social change organizations.
Applications will begin to be accepted in early 2021.
The Cleveland Black Futures Fund was one of 20 community foundations nationwide to receive money from Facebook Friday.
“We’re excited to work with the Cleveland Foundation to help bring much needed funding to nonprofits that are serving and supporting the Black community in Greater Cleveland,” said Marcy Scott Lynn, Facebook director of global impact partnerships. “We’re providing funding directly to the Cleveland Foundation to build on its track record of supporting Black-led nonprofits and ensure that people locally are making the decisions about where these dollars are most needed and can have the most impact.”
The Cleveland Black Futures Fund also announced Friday the inaugural members of its advisory committee, which will guide the application parameters and grantmaking process.
- Courtenay A. Barton, Program Director for Arts & Culture and Racial Equity Initiatives, Cleveland Foundation
- Carrie Carpenter, Board Member, Cleveland Foundation
- The Rev. Dr. Robin Hedgeman, Board Member, Cleveland Foundation
- Constance Hill-Johnson, Board Member, Cleveland Foundation
- Treye Johnson, Regional Outreach Manager, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
- Shanelle Smith Whigham, Vice President, Sustainability & Social Impact, KeyBank
- Timothy L. Tramble Sr., President & CEO, Saint Luke’s Foundation
“We thank Facebook, and all the foundations and individuals who have contributed to the Cleveland Black Futures Fund,” said Courtenay Barton, Cleveland Foundation program director for arts & culture and racial equity initiatives. “Dismantling systemic racism will require the cooperation of people in various capacities to all be committed to this long-term work. Just as there are visionary leaders on the ground creating new initiatives and responding directly to community needs, there are equally passionate people who can provide the resources necessary to get the work done. The Fund is a vehicle that can connect givers to doers.”
