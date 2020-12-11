Former Oberlin firefighter killed in hunting accident after father mistakenly thought he was shooting a deer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 19 News that Andrew Smith was killed on Dec. 2 during an apparent hunting accident with his father.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smith’s father shot his 28-year-old son after mistaking him for a deer around dusk during a hunting trip approximately 30 miles north of Columbus.

At this time, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said charges are not being filed against Smith’s father.

Smith once worked as an Oberlin firefighter , the department shared on Facebook. He also previously lived in Elyria, but has since moved to Columbus, the sheriff’s office said.