‘Freezer farm’ created to hold Cleveland Clinic’s COVID-19 vaccine doses at critically low temps

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Few have access to this safe, secure, and highly-sensitive part of the Cleveland Clinic: It’s a freezer farm created specifically to house COVID-19 vaccine doses.
“We have the capability to store hundreds of thousands of doses of vaccine,” said Jeffrey Rosner, executive director of pharmacy, sourcing, and supply chain.
The first shipment to arrive at the Clinic will contain 975 doses of the vaccine.
These vaccines are fragile and must be kept at specific temperatures, said Rosner.
“We only have three minutes in which we can keep the doors open, and then we must close the doors for two hours,” he explained.
What happens if the freezers malfunction? Could we lose this delicate mixture that could help save millions?
“The freezers are alarmed with both audio alarms as well as 24-7 temperature monitoring. So, if anything goes wrong with the freezers, we’ll be notified,” said Rosner
The freezer farm is stocked with a few extra freezers that will be ready to use in case a freezer malfunctions and the vaccine doses need to be moved.
“Pharmacy will be the principal gate keepers and monitor the storage of the product as well as getting it to the inoculation location,” said Rosner.
The vaccine in this stage is only good for five days then it has to be transported and it has to be done quickly!
“We will ultimately send that off to an inoculation location where it will be mixed up and then its only good for six hours,” said Rosner.
It’s a chemical concoction all Americans have their eyes on, and it takes a team of people to make sure its cared for the right way.
“This is a team of teams, operations, refrigeration, the entire staff of Cleveland Clinic has been working very hard and long to ensure success with this project” said Rosner
