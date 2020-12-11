Funeral held for veteran Painesville police officer who died unexpectedly of a sudden illness

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A funeral was held on Friday for Sgt. Russell Tuttle, Jr. of the Painesville Police Department; the veteran of the force died on Monday due to a sudden illness.
Tuttle, 44, spent more than 20 years on the Painesville Police Department.
“He was one of the finest street cops that ever walked,” said a longtime colleague. “He was a street cop, beat trash straight through. He wasn’t a great administrator as we found out with the [sergeant] stripes. He might have been, but he was a cop.”
Tuttle was described as a dedicated family man who loved the outdoors and motorsports.
The colleague shared stories of tailgating for Browns games and working many shifts together.
“He was something special. We’re all going to miss him,” he said.
In his brief remarks, Chief Daniel J. Waterman also praised Sgt. Tuttle.
At the conclusion of the hour-long service, members of the Painesville Police Department saluted Tuttle’s flag-draped casket before the flag was folded and presented to his three sons.
Tuttle is survived by his wife, his children, and several relatives.
Neither the family nor the department has disclosed the illness that claimed Tuttle’s life.
