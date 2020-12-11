Head-on collision in Wayne County leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

EAST UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old man died in a fatal car crash on Thursday afternoon in Wayne County.
Police identified the victim as Daniel P. Cruise, of Minerva.
Cruise was driving a Nissan Rouge on U.S. 250 when he traveled left of center and struck a Ford Fusion in a head-on collision, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol release.
Med Flight flew the 26-year-old driver of the Fusion to Akron City hospital following the crash.
Wayne County Coroner Office officials pronounced Cruise dead on the scene of the accident, police said.
The crash occurred a few minutes before 6 p.m.
Police said the deceased was not wearing a seatbelt, and the now hospitalized victim was wearing a seatbelt.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol continue investigating.
The use of drugs or alcohol is unknown at this time, according to the release.
