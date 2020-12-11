Jackson Township police arrest drunk driver with stolen, loaded gun

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drunk driver was taken into custody early Friday morning, after abandoning his car in a Jackson Township yard.
Officers were called out to the 5800 block of Fulton Drive NW because the driver of a dark blue Escalade was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane.
When officers arrived, the vehicle was found in a yard in the 5800 block of Fulton Drive NW.
Witnesses told officers the driver had run into a nearby field and tossed a weapon and other items.
Police said they found Derald Mitchell, 36, in the field and arrested him without incident.
A loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm was also found and police said it had been stolen.
Mitchell’s keys and cellphone were also found.
Mitchell is charged with receiving stolen property, having weapons under disability, OVI, DUS license forfeiture and failure to control.
