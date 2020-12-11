City ready to restart redevelopment plans for former Lakewood Hospital site

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After some disappointing starts and stops in the process, Lakewood is moving closer to getting a massive downtown redevelopment project on the site of the old Lakewood Hospital.
The hospital was torn down following a yearslong court battle over its future.
Lakewood Mayor Meghan George is hopeful that City Council will approve a non-binding term sheet with West Virginia development company, CASTO, that would open negotiations on the financials and scope of the project.
“With any negotiation things can happen but we’re optimistic CASTO is the right team for this development,” George said.
The previous development agreement for the mixed use part of the redevelopment fell apart even as a new medical center has been built on the former hospital property.
While there has been some disappointment in the community regarding the delay in the project, George said that can’t lead to a rushed restart.
“It’s key that were creating a development not just for now but for 50 or 100 years from now,” she said. “We have to get it right, so we’re going to take the time, we think we have the right developer and we’re going to get it right.”
Lakewood Planning Director Shawn Leininger said he envisions a mixed-use development that includes residential, retail, business and open space that he believes will be the heart of downtown.
Since the project is at the core of the city, it is important that it has the right feel, he said.
“We’re looking for high quality architecture that is complimentary of the surroundings,” Leininger said. “We have their proposal, that’s going to form the baseline of our negotiations and our discussion of how we can move forward.”
If all goes as planned, including taking public input on the project, the hope is that construction can start early in 2022.
