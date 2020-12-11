Solon lab applies for emergency use of its super-pulsed laser therapy for critically ill Covid patients

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Could the same kind of therapy used on racehorses and athletes successfully treat critically ill Covid-19 patients?
A local lab has applied for emergency use authorization of its laser therapy, citing tremendous benefits to both patients and heavily burdened hospital systems.
“We’re all holding our breath, waiting for a vaccine, or some form of treatment. And cases are really just on the rise right now. We have to find ways to help patients who are suffering, right now, today,” said Doug Johnson, senior vice president of Clinical and Scientific Affairs at Multi Radiance Medical.
The Solon company believes it has something that could dramatically improve patients’ recovery and hospitals’ ability to dig out of this pandemic.
This technology has been used for more than a decade by professional sports teams, universities and even the military to help athletes’ muscles recover.
“The research group came out to us and asked if it could work so well on a muscle, if you can actually improve muscle performance, would it work on the diaphragm,” Johnson asked.
He said the theory is the same, to use it to increase muscle function and increase oxygenation.
“The small amount of energy that we deliver, this super pulsed light energy that gets in to these cells not only helps them to utilize oxygen better but also to maintain their strength when you’re under mechanical ventilation,” Johnson said.
In a recent study conducted by Multi Radiance Medical, of gravely ill patients in Brazil who’d been placed on ventilators, intubation time was reduced by 18%, and time on a ventilator was reduced by 23% when their laser therapy was applied.
“Not only do we reduce the time that they’re on a mechanical ventilation, we reduce the time they’re in the ICU by close to seven days,” said Johnson.
Dr. Janis Eells, a professor at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, serves on the scientific board for Multi Radiance.
She believes this technology will free up ventilators and ICU beds quicker, and get people home sooner.
“When I saw the results from that came from study I was very, very excited,” Eells said.
She said this super-pulsed light therapy reduces inflammation and boosts the muscle cells for COVID patients.
“It makes the cells happier all over the body. And it gives them more energy so the tissues can fight back better. So that you can fight back better,” she said.
Treatments take just 10 minutes, daily, using a mobile hand-held device to apply the light therapy to six spots on the abdomen and neck. Turnaround time to reset and sanitize between patients in only about five minutes.
Eells said there’s no known light-drug interaction, so it can be used in combination with other treatments, increasing the chances of recovery.
“What you’re going to have is a complementarity synergy, they’re going to work better together,” she said.
Eells expects the FDA to fast track this like other promising COVID treatment therapies, and Multi Radiance Medical believes, if they get that emergency use approval, they can deliver up to 300 devices initially, then distribute more to all interested hospitals by the end of the second quarter.
Operators can treat up to four patients per hour with one of these super pulsed light therapy devices, so depending on the size of the hospital and their COVID patient intake, just one unit could be enough to serve the whole hospital.
The devices will cost between $8,000 and $15,000.
