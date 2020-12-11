‘Violent fugitive’ shot by police at Cleveland’s Steelyard Commons parking lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A wanted fugitive was shot by law enforcement in broad daylight in the Walmart parking lot at Steelyard Commons, police confirmed on Friday.
The fugitive was identified by police as Dewayne Taylor, 31, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
According to investigators, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked Taylor down to the shopping center just before noon.
Taylor was wanted for a parole violation related to a burglary charge, according to a city press release.
Members of the US Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force located Taylor in Albuquerque, New Mexico on December 4. They tracked him across several states before locating him in Cleveland on Friday, the release said.
Cleveland Chief of Police Calvin Williams said officers shot Taylor after he waved a firearm at law enforcement.
The suspect was wounded and taken to an area hospital, according to police.
“We took a fugitive off the streets who was willing to put lives at risk, again in broad daylight at one of the busiest shopping centers in the city of Cleveland,” Safety Director Karrie Howard said. “That’s a success in our collaboration.”
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott confirmed to 19 News that Taylor was tracked through parts of Pennsylvania and New Mexico, where he also pointed a gun at federal agents, and eventually into Northeast Ohio where the Cleveland City Council said he has personal relationships.
No officers were hurt during the exchange.
A large amount of law enforcement officers were on scene, with the investigation focused on a light-colored SUV in the parking lot.
Several apparent bullet holes were observed on the SUV.
“Our partners did a great job making sure there was no collateral damage in this effort,” Chief Williams remarked.
The investigation in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service, Cleveland Division of Police, and Euclid Police Department is still ongoing.
Editor’s Note: Reports that the suspect died were initially published in the article after a source told 19 News, but Cleveland police disputed that claim.
