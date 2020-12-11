No new deaths, child among 268 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Friday that there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the city, keeping the total cumulative deaths at 170 citywide.
There were also 268 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city as of Dec. 11, which brings the total cumulative to 14,773 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 10-years-old to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
As of Dec. 11, there are 497,565 confirmed cases and 6,864 fatalities throughout Ohio.
Health officials reported more than 15.7 million cases and 294,056 deaths in the U.S.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there was a statewide single-day spike of 128 COVID-19 deaths and 10,359 new cases.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
