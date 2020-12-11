Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns on Saturday, turning cold by Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Expect an increase in cloud cover through the night.
Temperatures will remain fairly mild through the evening.
We’ll be in the 40s all night.
Typical overnight lows for this time of the year are in the upper 20s.
What a treat this weather has been!
In the meantime, low pressure originating from the Southern Great Plains will move northeast toward the Great Lakes region tonight.
The aforementioned low will move over our area on Saturday, driving a cold front across NE Ohio.
This set-up will bring us widespread rain throughout the day on Saturday.
It will also be quite blustery on Saturday, with winds from the south at 10 to 20 mph.
Strong southerly winds will bump temperatures up into the low to mid 50s again.
This system will move out by Sunday morning, making for a mainly dry ending to the weekend.
Unfortunately, clouds will linger through the day Sunday, and some patchy drizzle is possible.
It will also be quite chilly on Sunday.
Highs will only top out in the 30s.
Here’s some good news though!
High pressure will return to the region by the beginning of next week.
This means that Monday and Tuesday will be quiet and dry.
It is going to stay quite chilly after Sunday though.
High temperatures will be in the 30s every day next week.
