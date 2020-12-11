Northeast Ohio Weather: Temperatures surge into the 50s this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure this morning developing in the Southern Plains will track into Missouri by this evening.
A warm air mass is in place across Ohio today.
A south wind will also aid in allowing temperatures to warm well into the 50s this afternoon.
There will be some high clouds around.
Clouds will continue to increase this evening as the system continues to deepen and track north.
It will remain dry tonight and warm.
Temperatures will only fall into the 40s by early tomorrow morning.
Rain develops from west to east tomorrow morning.
It will be a windy, mild, but wet Saturday.
