Ohio reports single-day spike of 128 COVID-19 deaths and 10,359 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 7,426 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 542,209 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Friday.
The 24-hour increase of 10,359 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 128 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 44,644 total cases and 562 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 31,536 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 5,134 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.