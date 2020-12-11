RING cam, Aqua Ohio worker and Mentor police nab female porch pirate

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Willoughby woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing packages off the porches of three homes.
Mentor police said a resident received a RING doorbell notification of a USPS delivery Thursday morning; however, when he went to get his package a minute later, it was gone.
The resident noticed a blue Mitsubishi Mirage speeding down the street and called Mentor police.
Officers, with the help of a nearby Aqua Ohio worker, quickly found the car in a CVS parking lot.
Mentor police said the driver admitted to the thefts and the property was returned to the owners.
The woman is charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
