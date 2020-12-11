See a colorful sky over Lake Erie? No, it’s not the Northern Lights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With all the talk of the Aurora possibly making it to the northern US earlier this week, it is easy to understand why many would be hopeful when they saw an orange, bright light show in the sky over Lake Erie Friday night.
No, it is not the Aurora Borealis that is causing it.
Rather, light pollution from greenhouses in Canada is causing the colorful show over the lake.
This bright orange light, also sometimes purple, is seen often on the horizon out on the lake when we have clear skies.
These are very bright LED lights from greenhouses located in Leamington and Kingsville.
