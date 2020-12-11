University Hospitals sees 3 times as many COVID-19 patients as they did during the spring

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Ohio. More than 10,000 new cases were reported Friday across the state, which means hospitals are once again starting to feel the pressure of this pandemic.
University Hospitals are currently dealing with the largest number of COVID patients they’ve seen throughout the pandemic.
“We actually saw a pretty sharp rise in the rate of COVID a few weeks after Halloween,” said Dr. Robyn Strosaker, chief operating officer at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Strosaker said the number of cases was pretty stable over the last couple of weeks. But still, they currently have about three times more COVID-19 patients in their hospitals than they did anytime during the spring.
“In some of our hospitals, close to half of the patients are COVID,” said Strosaker. “In a place like Cleveland Medical Center that number is much much smaller.”
Strosaker said right now they are doing just fine with bed capacity for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients.
“It’s something we watch by the hour though,” she explained.
As of the week of November 27th, 16% of beds at UH Cleveland were occupied by patients infected by the coronavirus, according to data released by the federal government on hospital capacity, About 70% of their beds were being used overall.
At the Cleveland Clinic, 9% of their beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, and 78% of their beds were occupied overall. At Metrohealth, 8% of their beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients with 54% of their beds being used overall.
“We’ve got the ability to flex up,” said Strosaker. “We’ve got the ability to add additional bed spaces in our current rooms. We’ve got spaces like procedure areas that we could turn into additional ICU spaces if that were to be needed. We already in the spring we had cross-trained many of our individuals who may be working in an outpatient setting or an administrative setting who may have clinical skills. We’ve cross-trained them to help out in our clinical area.”
Strosaker says the good news is even though they’re seeing more patients they are much more prepared now.
“I think the other thing to remember is we’ve gotten much better in our ability to care for COVID patients,” she explained. “We know a lot more about the virus now than we knew in the spring and so our lengths of stay are shorter. We have shorter lengths of stay in intensive care units. We’ve got newer therapies that can keep patients out of the hospital so we’ve really gotten much much better at caring for COVID patients so that does help us too.”
Strosaker’s number one message to everyone this holiday season is to keep wearing masks, practice social distancing, and to avoid large gatherings this holiday season. She says just hold out a little bit longer until we have a vaccine.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.