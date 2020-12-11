71-year-old man drowns after wandering away from Westlake rehab center

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old man drowned Thursday morning in the pond at Meadowood Golf Course.
Westlake police said the victim had wandered away from Westlake Rehab in the 4000 block of Crocker Road around 11 a.m.
Staff members of the rehab facility quickly located the victim, but he was already unresponsive.
Police said staff members and firefighters tried to revive him, but their efforts were unfortunately unsuccessful.
The family of the victim has been notified, but his name has not been released.
According to police, there were no signs of foul play.
