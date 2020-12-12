Bay Village Police put accused aggravated burglar behind bars for August home invasion before making $100,000 bail

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A day short of exactly three months after a man broke into a home in the 23700 block of Wolf Road, Bay Village Police made an arrest.
BVPD said Alonte West was put behind bars for aggravated burglary on Nov. 24 for a home invasion that happened on Aug. 25.
According to the report, his case was sent to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office where a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted him on Dec. 9 on multiple felony charges, including aggravated burglary and felonious assault.
West is out on a $100,000 cash bond while his case is pending at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, according to the report.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.