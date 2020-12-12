Bedford K9 dons new ballistic vest donated by Brady’s K9 Fund of Strongsville

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Strongsville boy’s mission to help K9s across the country get ballistic vests for duty is now keeping Bedford Police K9 Nero a bit safer.
Brady’s K9 Fund donated the vest from LOF Defence Systems Ltd. of Canada.
Now, K9 Nero wears his added protection throughout his entire shift.
Bedford Police and K9 Nero’s Ptl. Stolarik thanked Brady for his “great work,” saying, “we are all proud of what you do!”
Ptl. Stolarik also took K9 Nero through the “Bedford Falls” Christmas lights to show off his new vest.
