Beachwood is gearing up to offer free delivery for its residents without any service fees

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Beachwood will soon be delivering food to its residents.
Many people have stopped eating out.
The Program “Beachwood Delivers” is set to launch next week.
This in the midst of depressing survey results.
Approximately 60% of Ohio’s restaurant owners said they believe they will be forced to permanently close within six months without additional federal financial support.
Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz said he’s seen restaurants painfully struggling to meet their profit margins amid the pandemic.
“So we are willing to put some money into our economic development department to make this a success so hopefully we can cut a little bit of the costs the restaurants paying to these delivery companies,” said the Mayor.
The Winking Lizard in Beachwood is one of the nine restaurants participating.
General Manager Adam Wilson said he’s ecstatic for the program to start after everything the restaurant industry has been through this year.
“I feel like this is an idea that moves in a positive direction for us & the local business & even for the local consumer,” Wilson said.
Michael Lopresti eats out often.
He said the service would be a win-win for all.
“Whoever is offering free delivery I think it’s a win opportunity & situation in terms of partnership and I think there’s a lot of people out there that would use that service,” he said.
But how does the service work?
Karen Carmen from the City of Beachwood explains.
“The Beachwood Resident would call one of the 9 participating restaurants, the restaurant would call City Hall, we will dispatch an independent contractor driver, and the driver would know via an app on their phone where to go,” said Carmen
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.