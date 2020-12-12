Clevelanders react to news about release of coronavirus vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The FDA says it will work “rapidly” to get the Pfizer vaccine out now that it’s been approved for emergency use.
It is the first vaccine in the United States approved in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
The approval means nearly 3 million vials can be shipped to about 600 locations across the country.
According to a statement from the FDA, the vaccine is authorized for people age 16 and older.
Frontline medical workers and residents in long-term care facilities will be the first to get the vaccine, and reports say they could receive it as early as Monday.
The good news comes as almost three hundred thousand Americans have died of COVID-19 and cases show no sign of stopping.
