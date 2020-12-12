Endangered, missing adult alert issued for 81-year-old woman

Wai Chan, 81, suffers from a slew of health conditions that require medication.

Wai Chan (Source: Ohio Attorney General)
By Avery Williams | December 12, 2020 at 9:05 AM EST - Updated December 12 at 9:08 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a endangered, missing 81-year-old woman with several health conditions.

Alert 911 if you see Wai Chan. A release said Chan drove away from her Payne Avenue home at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and hasn’t returned.

Chan suffers from mental illness, cancer and thyroid problems. Her health conditions require medication, according to a release.

Chan stand 5′ 3″ tall and weighs about 138 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

A release said a blue 2008 Toyota Scion with Ohio plate number ZIGZZZ is involved in her disappearance,

The car would look something like this:

Again, call 911 if you see Chan or this vehicle.

