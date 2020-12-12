Endangered, missing adult alert issued for 81-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a endangered, missing 81-year-old woman with several health conditions.
Alert 911 if you see Wai Chan. A release said Chan drove away from her Payne Avenue home at 10:30 p.m. on Friday and hasn’t returned.
Chan suffers from mental illness, cancer and thyroid problems. Her health conditions require medication, according to a release.
Chan stand 5′ 3″ tall and weighs about 138 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
A release said a blue 2008 Toyota Scion with Ohio plate number ZIGZZZ is involved in her disappearance,
The car would look something like this:
Again, call 911 if you see Chan or this vehicle.
