Gov. DeWine calls for National Guard to provide security support at jails where corrections officers have COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the significant rise of COVID-19 cases among state, county, and local corrections officers reducing staff levels in jails, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is calling on the National Guard for backup.
The governor issued a proclamation on Friday that authorizes the Ohio National Guard to provide security support to the local jails that need it.
Gov. DeWine had already ordered the Ohio National Guard to help the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction with security at state prisons, so Friday’s proclamation amends that order to also allow Guard members to provide security at any correctional facility, county jail, or confinement facility in the state.
Cuyahoga County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan confirmed the Cuyahoga County Jail will be accepting the Ohio National Guard’s assistance as approximately 83 staffers out sick, about half of which due to COVID-19.
