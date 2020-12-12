FirstEnergy restores power to customers in Bay Village, Old Brooklyn

UPDATE: Power was restored in Bay Village around 3 p.m. and Old Brooklyn around 4 p.m., according to the FirstEnergy outage map.
Original story below.
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Somewhere between 500 and 1,500 FirstEnergy customers in Bay Village are without power.
19 News first became aware of the Bay Village outage around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.
According to the FirstEnergy outage map, power is expected to be restored at 3 p.m.
A power outage is also shading the Old Brooklyn area.
Between 100 and 500 FirstEnergy customers there are without power.
According to the FirstEnergy outage map, power is expected to be restored at 4 p.m.
Crews are currently investigating the causes of both outages.
