5 more Clevelanders who died from COVID-19 were 20 to over 100-years-old, infant among 267 more cases reported in city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Saturday that there were five COVID-19 related deaths in the city, bringing the total cumulative deaths to 175 citywide.
Health officials said the five people who died were in their 20s to over 100-years-old.
There were also 267 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city as of Dec. 12, which brings the total cumulative to 15,037 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 1-year-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Three cases were transferred when health officials learned the individuals were not Cleveland residents.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there was a single-day spike of 51 COVID-19 deaths and 11,252 new cases throughout the state.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
