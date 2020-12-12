Ohio reports single-day spike of 51 COVID-19 deaths and 11,252 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 7,477Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 553,461 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Saturday.
The 24-hour increase of 11,252 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 51 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 46,136 total cases and 566 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 31,803 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 5,151 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
