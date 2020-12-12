Police: Man shot in head at Akron convenience store amid altercation

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting at 1 Stop & Go that left a 35-year-old man injured with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said officers found a man shot in the parking lot upon their arrival.
The crime occurred around noon on Friday at the 1 Stop & Go located near the 1200 block of Diagonal Road.
Although shot in the head, police said his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said their investigation revealed the victim was in an altercation with two suspects and one of the suspects shot him with a handgun.
The suspects, who were wearing dark colored hooded sweatshirts, fled the scene on foot after the shooting, police said.
EMS took the victim to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. He is in stable condition, according to a police statement.
Police will continue investigating.
If you have any information, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
