5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns get another shot at Baltimore Monday night and Tailgate 19, the most popular pregame show in town, sets the tone live Sunday at 11 a.m.
Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Eric Metcalf, Bob Golic and Josh Cribbs.
The guys will discuss:
* Baker Mayfield’s resurgence with an all-world performance last week at Tennessee
* How the Browns should handle Lamar Jackson
* How Kevin Stefanski remade the Cleveland offense on the fly
* Cleveland native Travis Kelce’s record-setting season
* What changes need to be made after the Ravens’ 38-6 win in week one
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.