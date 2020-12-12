48-year-old man dies in rollover crash in Wayne County

By Avery Williams | December 12, 2020 at 3:05 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 3:05 PM

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man died Saturday morning during a single-car accident on State Route 3 north of Funk Road in Wayne County.

Police said James A. Patterson II, of Shreve, was driving a Jeep around 7 a.m. when the vehicle traveled of the side of the road.

The Jeep struck a guardrail before overturning several times, according to a release.

The deceased was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected amid the crash, police said.

Police believe impairment played a role in the crash, according to a release.

State Route 3 was closed intermittently for two hours while the crash was cleared.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue investigating.

