48-year-old man dies in rollover crash in Wayne County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man died Saturday morning during a single-car accident on State Route 3 north of Funk Road in Wayne County.
Police said James A. Patterson II, of Shreve, was driving a Jeep around 7 a.m. when the vehicle traveled of the side of the road.
The Jeep struck a guardrail before overturning several times, according to a release.
The deceased was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected amid the crash, police said.
Police believe impairment played a role in the crash, according to a release.
State Route 3 was closed intermittently for two hours while the crash was cleared.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol will continue investigating.
